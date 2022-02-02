Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) vs. Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Head to Head Comparison

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landos Biopharma and Travere Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landos Biopharma 0 3 4 0 2.57 Travere Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $29.79, indicating a potential upside of 797.16%. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.17%. Given Landos Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Landos Biopharma is more favorable than Travere Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Travere Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Travere Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landos Biopharma N/A N/A -$30.14 million N/A N/A Travere Therapeutics $198.32 million 8.19 -$169.43 million ($4.56) -5.82

Landos Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travere Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Travere Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landos Biopharma N/A -48.10% -32.61% Travere Therapeutics -113.07% -82.45% -34.58%

Summary

Landos Biopharma beats Travere Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company also develops NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1, a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and PX-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and rheumatoid arthritis. Landos Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.