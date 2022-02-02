Treatt plc (LON:TET) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

Treatt plc (LON:TET) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TET opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. Treatt has a twelve month low of GBX 876 ($11.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,315 ($17.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,194.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £654.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75.

In other Treatt news, insider Richard Andrew Hope bought 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($16.20) per share, with a total value of £1,795.45 ($2,413.89). Also, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 37,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($16.04), for a total value of £451,288.04 ($606,733.05).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) price target on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

