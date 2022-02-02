Trek Financial LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Anthem by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Anthem by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Anthem by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.15.

Shares of ANTM opened at $438.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.