Trek Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,468,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 306.7% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 116,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 87,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

