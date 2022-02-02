Trek Financial LLC Decreases Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AMERCO by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMERCO by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 19,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL opened at $604.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $678.65. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $470.01 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.