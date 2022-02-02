Trek Financial LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 89,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 40,260 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

