Trek Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,113 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after buying an additional 900,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

CME opened at $232.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.74. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.69 and a fifty-two week high of $234.04.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

