Trent Abraham Sells 100,000 Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Stock

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Director Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,220,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,419.92.

Trent Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 28th, Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

CVE VM opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$13.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

