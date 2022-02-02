Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after acquiring an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after acquiring an additional 424,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

