Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The company has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.