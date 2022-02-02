Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.18 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,210 shares of company stock worth $21,244,617. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

