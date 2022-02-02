Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 982.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,428 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,047 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 789,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.