Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 34,952 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.