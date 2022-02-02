Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 298.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,918 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,704 shares of company stock worth $3,568,082. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Shares of TER opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

