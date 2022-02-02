Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NYSE TPH traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 114,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.