Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on TMQ. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ remained flat at $$1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. 606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,596. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $221.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $44,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,188.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

