TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) vs. Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Head-To-Head Comparison

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TROOPS and Harmonic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $4.29 million 107.99 -$67.92 million N/A N/A Harmonic $378.83 million 2.50 -$29.27 million $0.06 153.69

Harmonic has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Harmonic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Harmonic 1.42% 6.82% 2.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TROOPS and Harmonic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmonic 0 1 4 1 3.00

Harmonic has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 31.96%. Given Harmonic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than TROOPS.

Risk & Volatility

TROOPS has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmonic beats TROOPS on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

