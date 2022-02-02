Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 25.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $2,843,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $494,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,822 shares of company stock valued at $7,310,671. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.