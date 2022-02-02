Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of TCRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 8,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

