Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Shares Down 0.5%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.72 and last traded at $79.72. 273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35.

Tsuruha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSUSF)

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

