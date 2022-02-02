Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,567. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.