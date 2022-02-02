Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,567. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
See Also: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.