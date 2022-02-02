TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TVAHF opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. TV Asahi has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

