TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
TVAHF opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. TV Asahi has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $12.12.
TV Asahi Company Profile
