Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.