UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of UBS Group worth $47,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

