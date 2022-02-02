UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

