Ultralife (ULBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

