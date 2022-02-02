Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UGP shares. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 516,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 333,642 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 181,937 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.