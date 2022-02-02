Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $3.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGP. Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

