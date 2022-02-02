Under Armour, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

NYSE:UAA opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 1,784,189 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Under Armour by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after purchasing an additional 761,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Under Armour by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

