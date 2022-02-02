Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.84. Unico American shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 328 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

