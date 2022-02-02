uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $59.31 Average PT from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $722,636. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 241.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in uniQure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 167,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 151.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 428,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in uniQure by 145.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $18.29 on Friday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.