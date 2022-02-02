United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after purchasing an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

United Airlines stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

