United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for United Bankshares in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of UBSI opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Bankshares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in United Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

