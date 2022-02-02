United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.