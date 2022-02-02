United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $248.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.67.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $230.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.52 and a 200-day moving average of $200.83. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

