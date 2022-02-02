United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Cowen

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $203.00 to $232.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

