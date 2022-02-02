United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.83. The company has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

