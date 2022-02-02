United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.30

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $62.74, with a volume of 27397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

