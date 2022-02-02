United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,634,066. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $202.97 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

