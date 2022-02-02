United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,080.50 ($14.53). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,067.50 ($14.35), with a volume of 1,389,458 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.25) to GBX 1,100 ($14.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,083.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.05.
United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.
