Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 67.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,880 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $838,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.61, for a total value of $2,016,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,575,876 shares of company stock worth $277,488,647. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on U shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.