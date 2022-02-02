Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases Earnings Results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. 5,042,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,845. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

