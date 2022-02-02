Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.69

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as low as $5.11. Urban One shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 105,704 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $304.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

