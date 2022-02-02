Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,105 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $17.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $711.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

