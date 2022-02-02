US Bancorp DE Buys 523 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,418,000 after purchasing an additional 377,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,224,000 after purchasing an additional 287,107 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.87 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

