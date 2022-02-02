US Bancorp DE Buys 5,335 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 525.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SI. raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In other news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,539 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,453 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

