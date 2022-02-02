US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

MPW stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.