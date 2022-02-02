US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZA opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.