US Bancorp DE Has $615,000 Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 207,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $924.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

