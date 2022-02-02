US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

